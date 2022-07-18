Paulo Dybala set to join Jose Mourinho’s Roma on a free transfer from Juventus

Paulo Dybala has joined Roma on a free transfer from Juventus according to Sky Sport. The Argentine has signed a three-year deal at the Stadio Olimpico that takes him up as far as 2025.

The presence of Jose Mourinho at Roma is thought to have been a key factor in Dybala’s decision to come to a club that can only offer him Europa League football in 2022/23. The Portuguese called the forward to explain the project to him and won him over.

Dybala became a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Juventus, the club he spent the previous seven years at and contributed 115 goals and 48 assists in 293 appearances.

Dybala, 28, began his career in his homeland of Argentina with Instituto but has played in Italy since he joined Palermo in 2012 at the age of 19. He signed for Juventus after three years in Sicily – now his mission is to help Roma get into the Champions League.

Dybala has long been connected with a move to La Liga, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid all credited with interest in the forward over the years. But he’s staying in Italy.