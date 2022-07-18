Miralem Pjanic leaves the United States to attend the birth of his second child in France

Miralem Pjanic will not be a part of the Barcelona squad taking on Inter Miami this midweek and will leave the United States to return to Europe according to Mundo Deportivo. The Bosnian is travelling to Nice to be present at the birth of his second child.

Xavi Hernandez started Pjanic in the 1-1 draw that saw Barcelona begin their pre-season campaign back home in Catalonia against Olot. He’s keen to see the Bosnian in action during the rest of the summer months given he was on loan at Besiktas for 2021/22.

Once the birth is completed, it’s understood Pjanic will return to the United States. He could be ready in time for El Clasico, when Barcelona take on Real Madrid in Las Vegas this weekend.

Pjanic, whose first child was born in 2013, hasn’t been excommunicated from Barcelona’s pre-season camp like Neto, Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig and Martin Braithwaite. There’s a chance he could play a role at Camp Nou.