Milan confirm that 41-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new one-year deal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has just signed a one-year extension to his contract with Milan according to a club statement. His new deal will run to summer 2023 and see him earn in the region of €1m net guaranteed as well as variables depending on performance.

Zlatan, who turns 41 in October, has enjoyed a long and well-travelled career that’s seen him represent Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Internazionale, Barcelona, Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Los Angeles Galaxy. He rejoined Milan in 2020.

And, despite his advancing years, his second spell at San Siro has been a roaring success. His leadership was a key part of Milan’s Scudetto victory in 2021/22, their first in over a decade, since Zlatan’s first spell at the club. The Swede contributed a total of eight goals and three assists in 23 Serie A appearances.

Next for Milan is to defend their crown. And that won’t be easy – Juventus are working hard to strengthen during the summer, as are Internazionale. One thing for sure is that Zlatan will be a key part of Milan’s setup in 2022/23 – on and off the pitch.