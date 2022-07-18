Barcelona

Memphis Depay facing uncertain Barcelona future amid Tottenham Hotspur interest

Memphis Depay’s future at Barcelona is understood to be up in the air. The Catalan club have just signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and already have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the books – they have too many forwards.

Barcelona are ready to let the Dutchman leave the club on favourable terms and the decision will be taken by the player. Memphis will make his decision based on the offers he receives.

One club that’s been strongly linked with a move for Memphis is Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur but they’re yet to make an official proposal for the 28-year-old.

Fabio Paratici likes Memphis but Tottenham are well-stocked in the final third – they signed Richarlison from Everton this summer and already have Harry Kane and Son Heung-min on their books.

Not that Memphis wouldn’t contribute a lot. He already has experience of life in England following his previous stint with Manchester United and recorded respectable numbers in his first season with Barcelona – 15 goal contributions in 37 appearances.

