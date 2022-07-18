Maurizio Pochettino joins Catalan side Gimnastic de Tarragona

Maurizio Pochettino, son of Mauricio Pochettino, signed for Gimnastic de Tarragona today according to Diario AS. The Catalan outfit currently play in the Primera RFEF, or Spain’s third tier.

Pochettino, 21, has returned to the region of his birth after spending time as a young footballer with Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford. He arrives on a free transfer with a one-year deal, although there’s an option for another year.

Pochettino was born in Barcelona when his father played for Espanyol. Since then he’s followed Mauricio from club to club, although they broke after Tottenham when father joined Paris Saint-Germain and son stayed in London with Watford.

Mauricio is currently out of work after losing his job at PSG and being replaced by Christophe Gaultier. He had been linked with the vacant position at Athletic Club only for Ernesto Valverde to be appointed instead of him following Marcelino’s departure. Where he goes next is anyone’s guess.