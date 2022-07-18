Matthijs de Ligt move could hand Bayern Munich Frenkie de Jong boost

Bayern Munich have completed a deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt as their interest in Frenkie de Jong grows.

The Bavarians have reached an agreement over an initial €70m deal to sign the Dutch international from Juventus as per reports from The Guardian.

De Ligt has agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga champions and will join them on a contract until 2027.

However, a move for de Ligt is not expected to be the club’s final piece of summer business, as links to de Jong intensify.

The 25-year-old has indicated his preference is to remain in Catalonia despite major interest from Manchester United in recent weeks.

However, according to reports from Diario Sport, de Jong is open to a switch to Bayern, as his only favoured alternative to Barcelona.

The arrival of his friend, and former Ajax teammate, at the Allianz Arena, could increase de Jong’s interest in a move, if Bayern offer in the region of €65m for him.