Juventus considering move for Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres

Juventus are interested in signing Pau Torres from Villarreal according to Fabrizio Romano in his column for Caught Offside. The Italian club are keen to replace Matthijs de Ligt, who’s on the verge of completing his move to German side Bayern Munich.

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has been Juventus’ priority for months but their pursuit of him depends on the Premier League club’s asking price. If it’s prohibitive they could turn their attention to Pau, a 25-year-old Spanish international.

Pau, who’s earned 19 caps for the Spanish national team and will hope to start for La Roja at the Qatar World Cup later this year, has a contract with Villarreal that’s valid until summer 2024.

The defender has spent his entire career at La Ceramica save for the 2018/19 season, which he spent on loan at Malaga. He was a key part of the team that lifted the Europa League in 2020/21 and made it to the semi-final of last season’s Champions League.