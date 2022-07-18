Barcelona Sevilla

Jules Kounde ready for decisive week as Barcelona and Chelsea interest intensifies

Jules Kounde has just begun a week that could prove decisive for his future according to Marca. Both Barcelona and Chelsea are keen on the Sevilla centre-back and things could happen soon.

Kounde and Sevilla want to find a resolution as soon as possible. The 23-year-old Frenchman has just finished his vacation and will join up with his teammates on Wednesday for their pre-season preparations in the Portuguese Algarve.

Sevilla would prefer to sell Kounde to Chelsea, for a fee at least in the region of €65m. Barcelona seem more likely to include players as part of their offer and Sevilla would prefer to sell to a club that isn’t a direct rival. Time will tell what happens.

Kounde joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from Bordeaux and quickly established a partnership beside Diego Carlos that ranks as one of the finest in European football. Carlos joined Aston Villa earlier this summer and now Kounde seems set to follow him.

