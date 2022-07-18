Jose Mourinho shows off new tattoo celebrating his unique European clean sweep

Jose Mourinho has revealed he has gotten a new tattoo celebrating his achievement of becoming the first coach to win the Champions League, the Europa League and the Europa Conference League. The Portuguese posted it on Instagram.

Mourinho led Roma to glory in the Europa Conference League last season in its inaugural edition to complete the clean sweep. His first European title came in the 2002/03 season, when his Porto side won the UEFA Cup. That same team then won the Champions League the following year, earning Mourinho a move to Chelsea.

He failed to repeat his European success during his otherwise highly successful spell in charge at Stamford Bridge but did manage to add to his trophy-haul in his next position, at Internazionale. He led them to glory in the Champions League in the 2009/10 season, earning him a move to Real Madrid.

Mourinho didn’t win any European titles at the Santiago Bernabeu but he did win the Europa League with Manchester United in the 2016/17 season. He then completed the set on May 25th of 2022 when his Roma team beat Feyenoord in the final in Albania.