Erik te Hag offers cryptic Frenkie de Jong update

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hinted the Premier League giants are not giving up on Frenkie de Jong.

United have been tracking the Dutch international for over a month as ten Hag rebuilds his squad ahead of the 2022/23 season.

However, despite United’s willingness to pay in excess of €65m for the 25-year-old, no progress has been made on a deal.

De Jong has consistently stated his desire to stay in Catalonia this summer, despite the club’s openness to a sale, due to their bloated wage bill.

Any hope of a transfer appeared to have ended last week, with de Jong’s representatives reportedly telling a United delegation in Barcelona that he has no intention of moving to England.

However, ten Hag is still keen to be reunited with his former Ajax schemer, and talks are expected to continue.

“We’re looking for a player who can play a holding midfield position, but it has to be the right one”, as per reports from the Daily Mirror.

“There are not many in that position capable of the level we demand.

“If we can’t find him, we have to deal with the players in our squad, and develop one in that position.

“We need the right player. We have a list and we will strike the moment the player is available.”

De Jong is currently away on pre-season duty with Barcelona, as La Blaugrana tour the United States this month, but he is in constant contact with his agent Ali Dursun over the situation.