Chelsea re-activate contact with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde after Nathan Ake move collapses

Jules Kounde has just begun a week that could prove decisive for his future according to Marca. Both Barcelona and Chelsea are keen on the Sevilla centre-back and things could happen soon.

Kounde and Sevilla want to find a resolution as swiftly as possible. The 23-year-old Frenchman has just finished his vacation and will join up with his teammates on Wednesday for their pre-season preparations in the Portuguese Algarve.

Sevilla would like to sell Kounde to Chelsea for a fee of €65m. Barcelona are likely to include players as part of their offer and Sevilla would prefer to sell to a club that isn’t a direct rival. Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano, re-activated contact for Kounde last week after their move for Nathan Ake fell through.

Kounde joined Sevilla in 2019 from Bordeaux and quickly established a partnership with Diego Carlos that ranks as one of the best in European football. Carlos joined Aston Villa earlier this summer and now Kounde seems set to follow him out the door.