Bayern Munich closing in on one-time Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Juventus to sign Matthijs de Ligt for a fixed fee of €70m that could reach as high as €80m depending on add-ons according to The Guardian.

De Ligt has agreed personal terms with the Bavarian outfit and will join them on a contract that runs until summer 2027. Should the fee hit €80m it would equal Bayern’s transfer record, when they paid the same fee for Atletico Madrid’s Lucas Hernandez.

Bayern are flush with funds following the €50m sale of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona. The Catalan club have also been long credited with interest for De Ligt but it’s understood that they have other centre-back targets in mind this summer.

De Ligt, who was also wanted by Chelsea, joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 from Ajax and has played 117 games for the club. He’ll be an important part of the Netherlands side that will travel to the Qatar World Cup later this year.