Barcelona complete the transfer of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

Barcelona have announced that the club have completed the transfer of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

The Catalan outfit have long been pursuing a top-class number nine to replace the goals that Lionel Messi took with him to Paris Saint-Germain and now they have their man.

Lewandowski, 33, is one of the most lethal marksmen in European football. A Polish international with 76 goals in 132 caps for his country, he scored 344 goals in 375 games with Bayern.

Lewandowski won everything there is to win in Bavaria and arrives at Barcelona with the ambition of writing one final chapter in what’s been an illustrious career. His contract runs to 2025.

Barcelona finished 13 points behind their great rivals Real Madrid in La Liga last season and ended the campaign trophy-less. Xavi Hernandez will be expected to cut that gap in 2022/23.

Because his squad has been strengthened significantly. As well as Lewandowski, Barcelona have also recruited Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele.