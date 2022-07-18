Barcelona close in on Chelsea defensive duo as Jules Kounde nears Blues move

Barcelona remain determined to sign Chelsea defensive pair Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso this month.

La Blaugrana have been linked with the Spanish duo since the start of the summer window despite their ongoing financial concerns.

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have already competed moves to the Camp Nou but Xavi still wants to bring in defensive reinforcements.

Chelsea are willing to negotiate sales for both players, as they enter into the final year of their respective contracts at Stamford Bridge, with other targets now emerging.

Senegalese international Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined Thomas Tuchel’s Premier League giants in recent days with talks ongoing for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.

As per reports from the Daily Mirror, Chelsea have almost wrapped up a transfer deal for Kounde – ahead of Barcelona – with Azpilicueta and Alonso potentially moving on.

Barcelona could complete a combined swoop for both players for around €20m, with Azpilicueta rated at €8m, and Alonso at €12m.