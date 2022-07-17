Xavi will join up with Barcelona squad in Miami

Barcelona head coach Xavi will join up with his squad in the United States on July 19.

Xavi’s players have already flown out to their base in Miami ahead of four warm up games in the US this month.

However, the former Spanish international was prevented from leaving with them, due to an issue over his entry requirements into the country.

As part of US visa rules, special permission is required to visit the country in the case of previous entry into Iran.

Xavi played in the country during his time with Al-Sadd and was not eligible for the usual ESTA visa.

As per reports from Diario AS, Xavi will board a direct flight to Miami from Barcelona at 9am local time, after receiving the all clear from US authorities to travel.

New signing Robert Lewandowski will arrive around the same time as Xavi and the latter will be on the bench for their first friendly against Inter Miami that night.