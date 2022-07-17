Tottenham Hotspur locked in negotiations with Barcelona for Memphis Depay

Barcelona appear to be making progress in improving their squad this summer with the additions of Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. However all appears quiet on the exit front, even if the Blaugrana have it clear who they want to move on.

One of those is Memphis Depay. The Dutchman was Barcelona’s joint-top scorer last season and there was a chance he could have continued next season. Yet the addition of Raphinha and re-signing of Ousmane Dembele have left Memphis without a place.

No doubt he is somewhat disgruntled, but in order to play regularly next season, he will have to leave. Sport have revealed that Tottenham are negotiating for Memphis, with Barcelona asking for €20m. However with only a year remaining on his contract, Spurs are not willing to raise their offer from €17m.

Memphis wants to wait to see if another option becomes available at the moment, as he is not keen on returning to the Premier League.

Given it is a World Cup year and Memphis will want to arrive in the best shape possible, it seems improbable that he would remain at Barcelona on the bench. Whether an exit can be found that suits both Barcelona and Memphis will be the trickiest part.