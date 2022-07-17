Sevilla considering move for Chile and Blackburn star Ben Brereton Diaz

Sevilla are on the hunt for offensive reinforcements this summer following a troubled relationship with goals last season and they could dip into the English second division to find them.

Los Nervionenses have revived their interest in Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz, as per The Sun via Sport. The Blackburn striker scored 22 goals in 37 Championship appearances last season and is going into the last year of his contract.

Blackburn are willing to sell, but are looking for £20m (€23.49m) for Brereton Diaz. Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi likes him but has little desire to pay more than half of that.

In addition to the tricky negotiation ahead, Sevilla face ferocious competition from a peloton of interested clubs. In La Liga alone, Valencia and Real Betis are looking at him.

Outside of that, Bournemouth, Leeds, Everton, Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt have all been linked with his name too.

Given the fees involved, it seems unlikely that Valencia would be looking to bring him in. Los Che are strapped for cash and can’t compete with Premier League money. Equally Sevilla and Betis could loosen the purse strings, but will be no means want to get into a bidding war.