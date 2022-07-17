Ronald Araujo excited by competition for places at Barcelona

Ronald Araujo is excited by Barcelona’s chances of success in the 2022/23 season.

The Uruguayan international has emerged as a key player for La Blaugrana in the last 12 months with a firm place at the heart of the Catalans defence.

The 23-year-old agreed a contract extension in April, in a major show of faith from the club, with his new deal running until 2026.

Araujo is confident of a return to glory in Catalonia, in the months ahead, and he is not fazed by the prospect of competition for place within Xavi’s squad.

“Competition is always good in football, because it brings the best from you, and players arrive who can contribute”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I want the best for Barca and to add that to the team.

“We all wanted Ousmane to continue in the team and Lewandowski joining us is a tremendous move.”

Araujo is part of the travelling party in the United States as Barcelona gear up for the regular season next month.

They start their pre-season preparations against Inter Miami on July 20 before facing age old rivals Real Madrid four days later.