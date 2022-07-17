Robert Lewandowski’s first words as a Barcelona player revealed

Robert Lewandowski has told Barcelona fans he is ready for the challenge of leading their attack.

Lewandowski has finally completed his move to Catalonia following a summer-long transfer saga after stating his intention to leave Bayern Munich.

Barcelona have confirmed a transfer has been agreed in principle between the two clubs with the final details now being resolved.

Lewandowski has flown to Mallorca to finalise his four-year contract, ahead of a medical in Miami, when he joins up with the squad in their pre-season tour of the United States.

However, despite speculation over the logic behind signing a veteran striker, alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lewandowski is confident he can play a key role at the Camp Nou.

“I know I will be 34 soon, but I feel strong physically and mentally”, as per an exclusive interview with Bild.

“Barca sees things the same way. I know Barca had problems last season, but it’s a club with extraordinary potential.

“They are on the right track to get back to the top, and my goal at Barca is clear, to win trophies with them.”

Lewandowski leaves Bayern Munich on the back of an incredible career at the Allianz Arena with 238 Bundesliga goals in 253 games across eight seasons at the club.