Robert Lewandowski confirms key Xavi meeting in Barcelona transfer decision

Robert Lewandowski has confirmed Xavi was a crucial factor in his decision to join Barcelona.

The Polish international triggered a major transfer scramble after confirming his intention to leave Bayern Munich in June.

Despite having a year left on his contract in Bavaria, the former Borussia Dortmund star was determined to move on, with Barcelona his first choice.

The two clubs have finally reached a transfer agreement over the 33-year-old striker ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Lewandowski will sign his La Blaugrana deal in the coming days and join up with his new teammates on their pre-season tour of the United States.

As part of an exclusive interview with German outlet Bild, Lewandowski revealed the details behind the transfer saga, and the importance of his choice to leave Bayern.

“This is the most important decision of my life”, he said.

“I want to go and win many titles with Barcelona.

“I met Xavi in ​​Ibiza and he told me he’d wait for me and we will win many titles together.”

Lewandowski is expected to sign a four-year deal at the Camp Nou but speculation has continued over the final amount Barcelona will pay Bayern Munich for him.

Reports from Diario AS claim the deal involves an initial €45m fee, with €5m if Barcelona qualify for the Champions League in 2023, plus €10m if he completes the campaign in Barcelona.