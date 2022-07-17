Robert Lewandowski Barcelona move could cost €60m in total

Barcelona’s transfer move for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski could cost the Catalans around €60m.

Lewandowski has been locked in talks with La Blaugrana hierarchy after confirming his plan to move on from Bavaria last month.

The two clubs confirmed a deal this weekend with official statements released to update supporters on the latest situation on the Polish international.

Lewandowski has since travelled to Mallorca to meet up with his family, and continue contract talks with Barcelona representatives, before flying out to the US to join up with their pre-season tour.

However, despite previous reports indicating the agreement will involve a €45m, plus variables, Barcelona are facing a string of add ons.

As per reports from Diario AS, an initial €45m fee will be paid up front to the Bundesliga champions, with an extra €5m if Barcelona qualify for the Champions League in 2023, plus €10m if Lewandowski completes the campaign in Barcelona.