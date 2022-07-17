Reiner Jesus omitted from Real Madrid US tour amid exit links

Reiner Jesus will not join the Real Madrid pre-season tour of the United States.

Los Blancos are due to fly out from Madrid on July 19, ahead of three friendly games in North America, before the 2022/23 La Liga season kicks off in August.

Carlo Ancelotti is easing his star names back into the squad this month and he is set to confirm his travelling party in the next 24 hours.

As per reports from Marca, Brazilian forward Jesus will not be boarding the plane to the US, following his return from a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old is likely to leave the club on loan again in the coming weeks and he will stay in Madrid to work on his fitness at Valdebebas.

Real Valladolid are working on a deal to bring him to the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, on the back of two disappointing years in Germany, after signing from Flamengo in 2019.