Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz linked with move to Andalusia

With the global pandemic significantly hitting the finances of even the world’s biggest football clubs, having players on the bench at pre-pandemic rates is a not good practice.

So far Mariano Diaz has remained at Real Madrid, but for the past three seasons Los Blancos have hoped to take his wages off their bill. With just a year left on his contract, Los Blancos might attempt to find a mutual agreement on his high wages and move him on this summer.

In addition, Real Madrid have the depth to allow him out the door. Castilla striker Juanmi Latasa is backed to make up the numbers in the case of injuries, while Ancelotti trusts Borja Mayoral to back up Karim Benzema. The Italian has also spoken about using Eden Hazard as a number nine.

Mundo Deportivo picked up on a report from Fichajes.com which claims that Cadiz are interested in becoming the beneficiary. Los Gaditanos sealed survival narrowly last season and although they have a useful core of forwards, Mariano would no doubt be an upgrade in the position.

Once again, any move will likely come down to the finances. Cadiz must provide the project and the money to Mariano to convince him to leave Madrid, which seems an uphill task.