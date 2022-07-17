Real Betis and Lyon draw nearer to deal for Houssem Aouar

Real Betis already have an array of talented technical midfielders, but they are intent on bringing another to the Benito Villamarin.

According to Relevo and Matteo Moretto, Los Verdiblancos are nearing a deal for 24-year-old midfielder Houssem Aouar. Sporting Director Antonio Cordon travelled to France on Wednesday in order to speak with Aouar and appears to have convinced him to play in Seville.

Previously thought to be the largest potential bridge to cross, Aouar has given his blessing to the move.

🆕 #Morettómetro: Acuerdo muy cercano por Aouar entre Lyon y Betis a cambio de una cantidad fija más William Carvalho. Los agentes trabajan para cerrarlo cuanto antes. El centrocampista ha dado el sí. La reunión del pasado miércoles en Francia ha sido clave. ✍️ @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/9utY7Nnuip — Relevo (@relevo) July 17, 2022

The negotiation between the clubs is not far away either. Aouar will move for a fixed fee and the exchange of William Carvalho. The 30-year-old Portuguese is into the final year of his contract and Betis were keen to get his high wages off the books.

Aouar’s signing is a hugely exciting prospect and would provide Manuel Pellegrini with another smooth operator in midfield alongside Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir. It may also trigger suspicion that a future exit for one of their stars is on the horizon, depending on the fee.