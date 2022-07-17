Raul Gonzalez rejected numerous offers to stay at Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid Castilla are in preseason training as they look to launch an assault on promotion to the second division, with Raul Gonzalez trying to mastermind it. Yet there was a chance that it was not the case.

According to Marca, as referenced by Mundo Deportivo, Raul had several opportunities to coach elsewhere this summer. The Spanish legend has been involved in the Castilla side since 2019 after a year of coaching the under 19 side in first year. He has been growing in profile as a manager and seemingly had an offer from Espanyol towards the end of the season.

Diego Martinez recently took over there and there is no doubt that Los Pericos were sounding out options in April and May.

The other two offers he had came from Leeds United and Eintracht Frankfurt, according to the report.

This seems less likely, as Leeds had only recently sacked Marcelo Bielsa to appoint Jesse Marsch, who in turn saved them from relegation.

Meanwhile Eintracht Frankfurt have just won the Europa League under Oliver Glasner and by no means would be looking to replace the Austrian.

It appears more likely that Raul will bide his time at Castilla, learning away from the relative glare of the spotlight until the top job in the club becomes available.