Manchester United to persist with Frenkie de Jong with new financial package

Barcelona have left on their preseason tour for the United States and Frenkie de Jong was with them, despite the constant speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

It appears the main, if not the only player, on the scene is Manchester United, but they are not willing to give up on de Jong easily. The Dutch midfielder has so far resisted their advances, despite a deal being agreed between the clubs.

That’s according to The Telegraph, as per Sport, who say that United are willing to up their offer for de Jong. Having deferred some of his salary over the last season in order to help Barcelona out, de Jong was due extra money over the next few years, amounting to around €30m.

Should he stay, Barcelona would be hoping to negotiate that number down with de Jong, but now Manchester United are willing to offer him a deal that would cover not only his salary but also the deferred salary that Barcelona still owe him.

Sport go on to say that patience is running out and United will give it one more week, as manager Erik ten Hag insists on his signing, before they look to alternatives.

Regardless of what money United offer de Jong, there will be certain things they cannot. De Jong, who dreamed of Barcelona growing up, has recently become engaged and bought a house in the city. Meanwhile Barcelona will be looking to challenge for titles this season, while United are undergoing a thorough rebuild.