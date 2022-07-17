Manchester City set to block Bernardo Silva exit to Barcelona

Manchester City are prepared to reject any move to take Bernardo Silva to Barcelona this summer.

The Portuguese international was linked with a possible switch to La Blaugrana last summer before opting to stay on at the Premier League champions in 2021/22.

Pep Guardiola previously hinted at his willingness to sell the former AS Monaco man if he is not happy with his role in Manchester.

Silva is under contract at City until 2025, and the club could demand around €80m to release him in any potential exit due to his ongoing value to Guardiola’s plans in Manchester.

However, as per reports from the Daily Mirror, City have no plans to entertain bids for Silva, despite rumours of meetings between his agent Jorge Mendes and Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Guardiola has re-evaluated his squad options ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and the Catalan coach does not want any further exits before the season starts next month