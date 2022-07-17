Lyon tracking Real Betis star William Carvalho

Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho is an emerging summer transfer target for French side Lyon.

The Ligue 1 giants are tracking the Portuguese international as an option with Houssem Aouar potentially heading in the opposite direction this month.

Aoaur previously rejected links with Andalucian neighbours Sevilla earlier this month but he is keen on a possible move to the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Whether Carvalho will be included in a player-plus-cash agreement between the two clubs is not clear at this stage but Los Verdiblancos are open to offloading him ahead of the 2022/23 season.

As per reports from L’Equipe, Peter Bosz is looking to reinforce his midfield options this summer with Real Betis resigned to Carvalho not extending his contract beyond 2023 in Spain.

With no progress on a contract extension, Carvalho is set to move on from the club, with his transfer potentially reducing the overall Aouar deal by €10m if he is included.