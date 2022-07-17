Hristo Stoichkov makes Barcelona La Liga title prediction after Robert Lewandowski transfer

Barcelona icon Hristo Stoichkov believes Robert Lewandowski will win the 2022/23 La Liga title for the club.

La Blaugrana confirmed they have agreed a transfer deal to bring the Polish international to Catalonia after weeks of speculation.

Lewandowski will now complete the final details of his move, including a medical and a contract signing, before joining up with his new teammates on their pre-season tour in the United States.

Despite speculation over Lewandowski’s ability to maintain his incredible standards, as he turns 34 next month, the veteran striker is confident in his ability to keep going at the highest level.

Bulgarian legend Stoichkov backed Lewandowski to make a huge impact at the Camp Nou this season as they aim to mount a title challenge in 2023.

“I’m very happy with this signing. He is a great goal scorer, who brings many different characteristics, and works very hard”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“Barcelona needed a goal scorer and now they have one.

“With this squad, Barca is going to win La Liga, I will say that now.”

Lewandowski leaves Bayern Munich on the back of an incredible career at the Allianz Arena with 238 Bundesliga goals in 253 games across eight seasons at the club.

