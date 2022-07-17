Frenkie de Jong will only leave Barcelona for one club this summer

Frenkie de Jong is the subject of a long and persistent pursuit from Manchester United, but so far remains an impossible wish for the Red Devils. Barcelona seem keen for de Jong to go and ease their financial situation, but it is hard to escape the feeling that if de Jong was open to a move to United, the deal would have happened.

According to Sport, this is however one destination that de Jong would consider leaving for. England has never really attracted the Dutch midfielder but Bayern Munich could tempt him.

It looks as if his friend and teammate Matthijs de Ligt could end up there shortly and the proximity to his home country are positive points. Equally the style of play would suit de Jong.

The report does go on to note that Barcelona and Bayern don’t share a happy relationship right now, after the long courting of Robert Lewandowski, which could hinder any hint of a deal.

There has also been no suggestion that Bayern are interested in de Jong. Julian Naglesmann can already count on Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala in the middle of the park and the likelihood is that Bayern don’t feel the need to make a blockbuster move in the midfield currently.