FC Andorra make bold Riqui Puig offer

Riqui Puig could be offered an unexpected route out of Barcelona this summer.

The La Masia academy product has been heavily linked with an exit from the Camp Nou with his first team role greatly reduced in the last 12 months.

The 22-year-old midfielder is into the final year of his contract in Catalonia after making just two La Liga starts in 2021/22.

Xavi allowed him to stay in Spain and discuss potential offers as the first team squad flew out to the United States last week.

However, despite offers from France and Italy, Puig is determined to stay in Spain, and could consider dropping down a level to do so.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Gerard Pique’s FC Andorra are considering a move, with head coach Eder Sarabia making a bold pitch for the former Spanish U21 international.

“If Riqui Puig wants to enjoy football, I’ll take the bike, go to Barcelona and take him back here to Andorra”, he offered as a tongue-in-cheek response to the rumours.

FC Andorra secured promotion to the Segunda Division last season, for the first time in their history, after finishing top of Group 2 in the Primera División RFEF.