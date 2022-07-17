Celta Vigo strengthen defence with new addition from Athletic Club

Celta Vigo’s transfer window so far has been defined by exits, but the Galicians have moved to strengthen their defence with the signing of Unai Nunez.

The 25-year-old moves on an initial loan deal, although Celta detailed that the deal could be extended for a further year. In that case an obligatory buy clause would kick in, although neither side confirmed how much it was for.

Celta had lost Nestor Araujo after his return Mexico this summer and now have a position available alongside Joseph Aidoo in central defence.

A promising defender upon breaking into the Athletic senior side, Nunez has lost protagonism of late. The settled partnership of Yeray and Inigo Martinez combined with the arrival of Dani Vivian onto the scene have significantly reduced Nunez’s opportunities.

Celta fans will be hoping this is the beginning of further action after the departures of several key players last season, in particular Spanish international Brais Mendez.