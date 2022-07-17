Casemiro lays down the law for Aurelien Tchouameni in Real Madrid training

Given the continually heavy schedule that Real Madrid face every season, some of their veterans will appreciate extra depth being brought to the club. It might allow them more rest in order to be fit for the most crucial moments of the season. Casemiro has returned with a different mentality.

Real Madrid are in a place of terrific strength in midfield next season. The usual trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are all still able to compete at the highest level, while Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde showed they can also make an impact in the Champions League. Add into the equation the €80m signing of Aurelien Tchouameni and it quickly becomes clear that minutes will come at a premium in the middle of the park.

With that in mind, Casemiro has returned to preseason in ferocious form. Physically in excellent shape already, Mundo Deportivo say he has returned to training with an added competitive edge. During the an intra-squad match on Saturday, Casemiro stood out and imposed himself during a 4-1 victory for his team.

There is no doubt Tchouameni was bought with half an eye on Casemiro’s age and form, but the Brazilian is unlikely to give up his spot without battling for it. Real Madrid could not have hoped from a better response from the veteran.