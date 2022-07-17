Bayern Munich slam door in the face of Cristiano Ronaldo rumours

It seems clear that Cristiano Ronaldo is not delighted at the prospect of being at Manchester United next season. Amid significant speculation that he has asked to leave United, Ronaldo has not returned for preseason so far with the club citing personal issues.

One place he will not be not be going is Bayern Munich. A story had emerged earlier in the week that the Bavarians may move for the Portuguese superstar. Bayern presented their squad to the fans on Saturday and speaking to the press, any interest in Ronaldo was denied vehemently.

“I love Cristiano Ronaldo, a fantastic player, but each club has a philosophy and I am not sure if it would be the right signal for Bayern and the Bundesliga to send if we were to sign him now,” CEO Oliver Kahn remarked.

Next was the turn of Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic to shut down the talk.

“I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, but we are not interested in him.”

Before manager Julian Nagelsmann also did the same, with Sport carrying all of these answers.

“I saw all of the rumours about my interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, but it is not true.”

It does appear the options for Ronaldo are slim this summer, if he is keen to maintain both his salary and play at the top level in European football. The other team involved in that story was Atletico Madrid, which also seems unlikely, given Los Colchoneros have more pressing needs in the market.