Barcelona shift transfer focus following Robert Lewandowski signing

Following three big attacking signings, it somewhat feels as if Barcelona might be on the home stretch in the transfer market. Yet the Blaugrana still have plenty of business planned, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The initial signings of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen feel distant after Ousmane Dembele returned to training with Raphinha. Both will shortly be providing crosses for Robert Lewandowski in preseason.

The idea is that Barcelona will make three more defensive signings this summer. The top priority is Sevilla’s Jules Kounde. The French defender continues on holiday in Beverly Hills, California, as he recovers from a pubalgia injury. He is awaiting movement in the market, with both Barcelona and Chelsea after him.

Kounde is Xavi’s preferred choice of defender and the Catalan believes that he can be influential and a versatile option at the back.

The other priority is Cesar Azpilicueta. The Blaugrana must negotiate a fee for Chelsea’s captain and wait for the Blues to find a replacement for him too. Xavi is convinced he can solve Barcelona’s long-term issues at right-back.

Marcos Alonso remains on the list, but behind Azpilicueta. Barcelona reckon that Azpilicueta can fill in at left-back more than adequately if needs be, providing some rest for Jordi Alba when needed. Although intend on moving for Alonso too, they will focus on Azpilicueta and Kounde first.

Talk of a revolution in Barcelona seemed farfetched in spring, but the Catalans are now more than half way to bringing in their top transfer targets. Lurking in the background however are their chronic issues trying to move on players.