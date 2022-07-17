Barcelona face PSG competition on Carney Chukwuemeka race

Barcelona could be challenged in their pursuit of Aston Villa star Carney Chukwuemeka by Paris Saint-Germain.

The England U19 international has attracted growing transfer interest from across Europe as he enters into the final year of his contract at Villa Park.

Chukwuemeka is highly rated by Villa, after making his Premier League debut last season, but his ongoing contract stand off has caused friction within the club.

If the 18-year-old does opt to leave Villa, Steven Gerrard’s side would only be eligible for FIFA training compensation, which would not come into force until the start of 2023.

However, as per reports from the Daily Mirror, PSG are also monitoring Chukwuemeka’s situation with interest, after he was omitted from Villa’s pre-season squad travelling to Australia.

Chukwuemeka looks increasingly likely to move on from Villa and he could now be faced with a crucial career choice of which major European club to join in 2022.