Barcelona and Celta Vigo give Neto decision deadline

Five senior players have been left out of Barcelona’s preseason tour to the United States of America in the hope of speeding up an exit from the club. One of those is back-up goalkeeper Neto, who has attracted interest from Celta Vigo.

The Galicians have not kept their first choice from last season, Matias Dituro, and as a result are on the hunt for a new number one. Neto is the player they had identified, but Celta are keen to tie up any deal quickly, so they can prepare with him.

As such, Barcelona and Celta have put a deadline on his decision or not to join Celta, as per Sport. The plan would be to rescind his contract, with Barcelona covering part of his current salary in a severance payment and Celta providing another portion. Yet the Brazilian would still have to give up around a million euros on those terms, which were put to him weeks ago.

Neto has been looking for other opportunities in England and Italy, but so far none have come up. He is also reluctant to give up any of the money he would at Barca during the final year of his contract.

Most clubs that could afford a similar wage for Neto are likely already committed to a first-choice goalkeeper for next season. Neto appears to face a choice between first team football at Celta for a million euros less or another season on the bench for Barcelona.