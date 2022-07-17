Atletico Madrid linked with free agent Serge Aurier

Atletico Madrid could make a bold move to sign former Villarreal defender Serge Aurier.

Los Rojiblancos are in the market for a new right back, with Diego Simeone looking to secure a long term successor for Kieran Trippier, following his January switch to Newcastle United.

Simeone has been linked with Arsenal star Hector Bellerin as a possible option alongside Celtic full back Josip Juranovic as a back up.

However, with the club reportedly closing in on a swoop for Nahuel Molina from Serie A side Udinese, talk has quietened over Simeone’s right back quest.

According to reports from Diario AS, Simeone wants two players for the vacant position, with Daniel Wass potentially following Sime Vrsaljko out of the club.

Aurier has been a free agent following his release by the Yellow Submarine last month and he could be a alternate starter for Molina in Madrid following previous spells in France and England.