Spain clinch Euro 2022 quarter final spot with late Denmark win

Spain have reached the knockout stages of the Women’s European Championships for the third successive tournament.

Jorge Vilda’s side headed into their final group game needing a positive result against Denmark to secure second place in Group B behind Germany in London.

La Roja’s defeat to Germany disrupted the positivity of their opening defeat to Finland but they reacted strongly at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Neither side created much in a tense game in North West London, as Athenea del Castillo and Irene Parades wasted a key chances before the break.

However, the one real chance came in added time as Real Madrid star Marta Cardona calmly nodded home to clinch the win for Spain.

La Roja will now face tournament favourites England in the quarter finals on July 20 in Brighton with the winners of that tie taking on either the top side in Group C or the runners up of Group D.

Images via Getty Images