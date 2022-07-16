Robert Lewandowski’s US tour link up plan confirmed

Robert Lewandowski will join up with Barcelona squad on their pre-season tour of the United States this weekend.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have confirmed an agreement over a transfer deal, rumoured to be in the region of an initial €50m move, bringing to an end a major saga.

Lewandowski has consistently stated his determination to leave Bavaria and join Barcelona despite the Bundesliga champions stance on keeping him in Germany.

However, with a deal now agreed, Lewandowski is expected to wrap up the formalities of the move in the coming days, including a medical and a four-year contract.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski has already arrived in Mallorca to join his family on holiday, and meet with club officials to continue discussion.

Lewandowski will fly to Miami tomorrow to link up with the squad, with a medical scheduled alongside final talks, ahead of their four-game tour of the country.