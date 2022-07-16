Robert Lewandowski set for Barcelona medical as transfer is confirmed

Robert Lewandowski will undergo his Barcelona medical in the coming days.

Lewandowski has been locked in talks with the La Blaugrana hierarchy all summer after confirming his plan to move on from the Allianz Arena.

Despite the two clubs making slow progress in negotiations, a deal rumoured to be in the region of €50m, has now been agreed, with official statements released from Bavaria and Catalonia.

Barcelona have updated fans on the latest situation, with a transfer agreed in principle, and a medical scheduled to take place in the US this weekend.

Agreement in principle for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski 🔗 https://t.co/quEclaHkdl https://t.co/YTCRbaW173 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2022

Contract talks are still ongoing, with Lewandowski willing to take a pay cut to seal the move, but Barcelona are working to balance their wage budget ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Barcelona squad have already departed on their pre-season tour of the United States and Lewandowski is expected to join up with his new teammates when his arrival is wrapped up.