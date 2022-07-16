Robert Lewandowski returns to Bayern Munich training ground

Robert Lewandowski has returned to Bayern Munich’s training facilities on Saturday morning for what may be the final time.

According to Polish journalist Tomasz Wlodarczyk, who is close to Lewandowski’s camp, the Polish forward had a small celebration last night in Munich with his friends as he learned that his transfer to Barcelona would go through. That was reported by Sport early on Saturday morning.

It wasn’t a late one though – Lewandowski was back at Sabener Strasse on as early as 08:30am this morning. Not only does he need to collect his things, but say goodbye to his teammates and the staff there after eight years at the club. At 10:00am CEST he is due to take part in a final training session.

Crucially, according to Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski had pressured Bayern into accepting an offer before Saturday. The Bavarians are due to be presented to their fans at 15:00 today but Lewandowski will now be spared of that, taking his leave after the training session.

Despite Bayern’s obstinate attitude toward the matter publicly, it does appear they have been forced to accept Lewandowski’s demands. That may well wrinkle noses in the South of Germany, but equally the leadership there will be able to protest that they achieved a decent fee for a 33-year-old with a year on his contract.