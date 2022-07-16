Real Madrid set asking price for Dani Ceballos ahead of potential move

Real Madrid won’t be making any more signings according to Carlo Ancelotti, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any more business to be done at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Atop the agenda sits Dani Ceballos. The 25-year-old is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Ancelotti is trying to persuade him to stay with the promise that he will have minutes next season on account of the six competitions that Real Madrid will play.

However Ceballos is trying to force his way into the Spain squad ahead of the World Cup, which he may need a starting role for. He has been linked with a return to hometown club Real Betis.

The sticking point there is that Los Verdiblancos are not willing to spend to bring Ceballos in. According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid have set the asking price at €10m. It is a fee that would rule out Betis, the upshot being that Ceballos may have to stay against his wishes.

Equally, it is not an unreasonable price to ask for. It is somewhat surprising that more clubs are not interested in picking up the Champions League winner for that price. On the other hand, it is entirely possible that the player himself is only willing to consider certain moves too.