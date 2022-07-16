Raphinha hoping to be ‘half as good’ as idol at Barcelona

Barcelona are trying to convey the message that they are back and certainly their summer spending has made most of European football sit up.

That may be partly due to their financial situation, but in terms of impact on the pitch, it seems they will at least have a committed soldier to the cause. Speaking during his presentation, Marca carried his comments as Raphinha explained what kind of player he is.

“I am a player that always wants to win, to give everything. Every day I try to evolve. The fans can expect a fighter.”

His commitment to Barcelona is not merely a result of a contract, but a long-term dream.

“I began to follow Barcelona when Ronaldinho came and everything he did had a big influence. It would be fantastic if I can be half as good as Ronaldinho.”

“He, together with Deco and others, had an influence. Also when Neymar arrived. They were Brazilians who made history in the club. I also dreamed about arriving and making my own history at the club.”

Certainly Raphinha has plenty of examples to follow from his homeland, with Rivaldo and Romario even before them.

It’s widely reported that Raphinha refused to join Chelsea while the prospect of Barcelona was on the table and certainly the legacy of a the Blaugrana’s 21st century success is turning to their benefit now. Several players appear to have turned down more lucrative contracts as a result of their allure and even with financial problems, Barcelona are able to pursue most of their targets.