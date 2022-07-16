Miralem Pjanic joins Barcelona’s US tour despite future doubts

Barcelona’s US pre-season squad includes the unexpected figure of Miralem Pjanic as they departed today.

The Bosnian international returned to Catalonia this summer after spending the 2021/22 season out on loan at Turkish giants Besiktas.

The 32-year-old schemer has been linked with an immediate move away from the Camp Nou, as Barcelona look to reduce to their wage bill this summer, with two years left on his contract.

US Summer Tour 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/r14Zgeuf89 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2022

However, according to reports from Diario AS, Xavi has not made a firm decision on Pjanic’s role, as he looks to plan for the upcoming campaign.

Pjanic featured off the bench in the 1-1 pre-season draw with UE Olot last week and the Barcelona coaching staff will place him under the microscope in the United States.

Xavi could still opt to sell Pjanic in the weeks ahead, but his experience could be useful within the squad in the months ahead, if other players do move on.