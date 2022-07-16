Max Allegri asks Juventus to work on Alvaro Morata return from Atletico Madrid

Alvaro Morata must be used to travelling light, given the regularity with which he moves house. The Spanish number nine has just returned home to Madrid for preseason with Atletico Madrid, but Juventus may try to return him to Turin before he unpacks all of his things.

Following a two-year loan at Juve, La Vecchia Signora allowed their €35m buy option to expire in June. Unwillingly to pay for the fee, they reportedly tried to negotiate it down without success.

Morata came back to Spain in the meantime and spoke about how he was looking forward to the season with Atleti.

However Sport have covered a story first reported by SkyItalia, which states that Juventus manager Maximiliano Allegri has asked for Morata to return. The two coincided for the second time in their careers last season, the first resulting in a Champions League final for the Bianconeri.

Allegri is keen to have an alternative to Dusan Vlahovic and appreciates Morata’s work-rate, as well as his ability to play on the right.

Certainly if Juventus can stump up a sufficient fee, it seems there would be a good chance of Atletico Madrid accepting. Seemingly Los Colchoneros must sell players in order to register any additions and Morata would represent an asset they could sell without impacting the first team.