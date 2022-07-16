Luis Suarez sets transfer decision deadline

Luis Suarez will confirm his decision over a new club before the end of next week.

Suarez left Atletico Madrid when his contract expired last month, after two successful seasons in the Spanish capital, and he is on the hint for a new challenge.

The Uruguayan has stated his preference is to stay in Europe as he looks to continue playing in the Champions League.

The 35-year-old rejected an offer from River Plater earlier this month following their Copa Libertadores exit with new DC United boss Wayne Rooney hinting he will not be making a move for him.

Suarez is undecided on what to do, and reports from Mundo Deportivo claim he could be persuaded to return to Nacional, as he trains in Barcelona with former teammate Cesc Fabregas.

Suarez is unconvinced by an exit from Europe, as it offers the highest level of club football, ahead of linking up with Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup.