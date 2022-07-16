Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas spotted training in Barcelona

Two icons of the last decade of Spanish football, Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez, have been spotted back in Barcelona.

Relevo published that both players were training together at Barcelona’s training facilities with the permission of the club, as they search for a new team.

Suarez, 35, was mostly recently released by Atletico Madrid and appears determined to stay in European football, but so far no clear destination has come into the picture.

Luis Suárez busca equipo… mientras se entrena en las instalaciones del Barcelona con el permiso del club. 📌 El charrúa goza de la compañía de Cesc Fàbregas, que firmará con el Como italiano. pic.twitter.com/0GYGP7ySng — Relevo (@relevo) July 15, 2022

Fabregas, also 35, endured a tricky last season with AS Monaco in Ligue 1 in which he became an outcast from the first team and sustained a serious injury keeping him out for months. He has been linked with a surprise move to Como in Serie B, but it appears nothing is closed as of yet.

Both will have plenty of time and space to keep fit, with the Barcelona squad leaving for the United States of America for their preseason tour on Saturday.