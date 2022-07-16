Iker Muniain reveals crazy disguise story to watch Copa Libertadores final

The crazy stories of what people will do to see their team is usually reserved for the folklore of fanbases and occasionally the papers, but rarely is a footballer the one involved.

On Thursday Iker Muniain revealed a bizarre and brilliant story on Movistar+ programme Cero. The celebrity guests were asked if they had ever disguised themselves so they wouldn’t be recognised and Muniain was forced to admit he had.

A self-professed big River Plate fan, Muniain was desperate to see the 2018 Copa Libertadores final between the El Millionario and Boca Juniors. The only issue being he was stuck in a hotel with Athletic Club the night before a game.

As Muniain tells it, the atmosphere at Athletic was bad and they were in the relegation places, but in his desperation, he and a friend decided to hire a van to drive down to Madrid. Using a wig and glasses, Muniain slipped out of the hotel. After arriving at the stadium, a policeman almost picked up on his real identity, but couldn’t quite place his face.

Better yet, the following day Muniain came off the bench and won a penalty, in turn securing the three points in a 1-0 victory over Girona.

Every now and then a crack in the squeaky clean public persona of many footballers is revealed and the world is all the better for it.