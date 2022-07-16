Frenkie de Jong makes Barcelona preseason tour amidst several absences

Barcelona have revealed their squad list for the preseason tour of the USA, with no shortage of storylines to running parallel to it.

The headline news is that Frenkie de Jong, who has been havily linked with a move to Manchester United, will be on the tour. Rumours had surfaced that Barcelona might leave him out of the tour in order to force through a transfer, but ultimately have decided he should go.

As expected, Barcelona have employed that strategy with several other senior members of the squad. The likes of Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite, Neto and Riqui Puig have all been left out of the travel plans in the hope that they will find moves away from the club in the meantime.

𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐓

US Summer Tour 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/r14Zgeuf89 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2022

Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic is supposedly on the list of players the club would like to leave, but has been included in the tour, showing that perhaps he could have a role with Xavi Hernandez this season.

New signings Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha are all included, while youth players Arnau Tenas, Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado and Pablo Torre all go as well.